Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Green Plains worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $147,026.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,520.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,821 shares of company stock worth $4,657,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

