Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 329,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,393. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

