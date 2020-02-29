GreenMed (GRMD) Price Down 55.9% Over Last Week

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

