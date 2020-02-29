Grin Reaches Market Cap of $35.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bisq, KuCoin and Coinall. Grin has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and $28.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000669 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 35,302,920 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, LBank, Hotbit, TradeOgre, Coinall, Bisq and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

