Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $107.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.