Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,339.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,466.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.