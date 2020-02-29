Grove Bank & Trust Sells 649 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 533,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.44. The company has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

