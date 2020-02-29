Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,463. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

