GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GSI Technology by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in GSI Technology by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GSI Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GSI Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.