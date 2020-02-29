Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Sells 477,169 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,447,000 after buying an additional 344,789 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after buying an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 939,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,286,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

