Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $2,817.00 and $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.