Gulden (NLG) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Gulden has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $6,056.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Nocks, CoinExchange, Bittrex and GuldenTrader.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00684910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007676 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 506,811,957 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Nocks, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and GuldenTrader. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

