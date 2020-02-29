GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00005076 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Gate.io, Binance and OTCBTC. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $6.73 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033201 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io, QBTC, Huobi, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

