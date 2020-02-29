Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HABT stock remained flat at $$13.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 million, a P/E ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HABT. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 1,118.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 375,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 344,441 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

