Hacken Tops One Day Volume of $364.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Hacken has a market capitalization of $744,581.00 and $364.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and Kuna. In the last seven days, Hacken has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00482838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.06524692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00067090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

