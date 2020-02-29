Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 39,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 27,294,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,701,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

