Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01000761 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000714 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

