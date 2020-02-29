Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,885,014 tokens. Harmony's official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

