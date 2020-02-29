HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $154.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.