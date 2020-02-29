HarmonyCoin Market Capitalization Tops $154.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. HarmonyCoin has a total market capitalization of $154.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

