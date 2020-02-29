HashCoin Achieves Market Cap of $840,296.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market cap of $840,296.00 and $4.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

