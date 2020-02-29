Hashgard Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $444,359.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02471331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128337 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

