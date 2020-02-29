Hashshare (HSS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,652.00

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, Hashshare has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hashshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Hashshare has a total market cap of $870,767.00 and approximately $10,652.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashshare alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00341700 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010736 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000971 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 96,626,254 coins and its circulating supply is 91,323,983 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare. The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en.

Buying and Selling Hashshare

Hashshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.