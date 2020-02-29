Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,425.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $65,425.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,660.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.02595507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.11 or 0.03594378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00680882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00784772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00085775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00581907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,835,036 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

