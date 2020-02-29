Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT.A remained flat at $$15.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $24.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.