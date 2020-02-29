Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

