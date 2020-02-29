HBZ coin Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $423,837.00 and approximately $35,092.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00483051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.71 or 0.06512334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Exmo, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

