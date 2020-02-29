Head-To-Head Contrast: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and ITEX (NYSE:ITEX)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.71 $310.90 million $16.39 5.24 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alliance Data Systems and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 11 7 0 2.39 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $141.73, indicating a potential upside of 65.04%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than ITEX.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 5.57% 42.81% 2.91% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats ITEX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

