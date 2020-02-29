Head to Head Contrast: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Sturgis Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBI)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.83 $16.20 million $1.28 12.16 Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.85 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shore Bancshares and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 23.21% 8.53% 1.08% Sturgis Bancorp 19.95% N/A N/A

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

