Head-To-Head Survey: Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) vs. NCS Multistage (NYSE:NCSM)

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Propetro and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $1.70 billion 0.52 $173.86 million $2.00 4.38 NCS Multistage $226.96 million 0.22 -$190.32 million $0.20 5.45

Propetro has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCS Multistage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Propetro and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 6 6 1 2.62 NCS Multistage 0 3 0 0 2.00

Propetro presently has a consensus target price of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 125.92%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 276.15%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Propetro.

Risk & Volatility

Propetro has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Propetro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Propetro and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 9.40% 21.83% 13.70% NCS Multistage -115.05% -7.84% -5.99%

Summary

Propetro beats NCS Multistage on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

