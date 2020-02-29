Head to Head Survey: Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago 2.06% 1.95% 1.55% Bilibili -18.27% -14.01% -8.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trivago and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bilibili 0 2 7 0 2.78

Trivago presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 148.63%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential downside of 20.65%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Bilibili.

Risk & Volatility

Trivago has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trivago and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $939.36 million 0.68 $19.22 million $0.06 30.33 Bilibili $597.01 million 11.98 -$80.24 million ($0.38) -67.58

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trivago beats Bilibili on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

