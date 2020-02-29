Head to Head Survey: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 0.79 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -6.76 DouYu International $544.52 million 4.63 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 1 10 1 0 2.00 DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.73%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -15.51% -12.42% -9.25% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DouYu International beats TrueCar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

