Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Catalyst updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. 1,350,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.