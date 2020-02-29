Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 504,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,561. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $79,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.