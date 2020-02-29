Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,220,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 29,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hecla Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

NYSE HL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 12,211,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,133. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

