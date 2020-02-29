Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 21.9% Lower This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $117.24 million and $7.75 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,568,095 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

