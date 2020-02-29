HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 12% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $708.23 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00028345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007034 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004243 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033125 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.