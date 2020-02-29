Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.79% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $427.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $43.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

