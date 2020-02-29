Helex (HLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,193.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 225.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Helex has traded 111.9% higher against the US dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00037695 BTC on exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $228,519.00 and $8,193.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00056915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00497359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.06465454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030338 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005679 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011531 BTC.

About Helex

HLX is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

