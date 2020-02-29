Helium (HLM) Market Cap Tops $200,148.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. Helium has a market capitalization of $200,148.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008004 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,141,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,793,583 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

