HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.47 ($52.87).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of HLE opened at €37.34 ($43.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.42. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

