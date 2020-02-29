HelloGold Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $148,175.00 and approximately $673.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

