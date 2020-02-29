HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.