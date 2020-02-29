Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,637 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Henry Schein worth $134,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

