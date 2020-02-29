Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 315,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Herc has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 911.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 763,889 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $10,524,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at $8,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Herc by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $6,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

