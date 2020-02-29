Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 561,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

HRI opened at $36.68 on Friday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

