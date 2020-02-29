Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million.

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 242,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

