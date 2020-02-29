HEROcoin Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $351,968.00 and $14,051.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,186 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

