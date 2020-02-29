HeroNode Tops 1-Day Volume of $683.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $66,083.00 and $683.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Token Store, IDEX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, LBank and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.