Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of HT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 1,352,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,872. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $548.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 248,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 152,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

